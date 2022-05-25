Body of missing Fort McMurray canoer found

The body of a missing canoer has been located in northeast Alberta.

The 46-year-old Fort McMurray man was last seen around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, a group of canoers and a kayaker were on the Ells River north of Fort MacKay, Alta., and near Daphne Island when they lost sight of a pair of canoers in a 16-foot canoe.

Emergency crews launched a boat and aerial search along with local search and rescue groups.

They located the canoe, along with the body of one of the missing boaters, around 4:15 p.m.

Police have not released the identity of either of the boaters.

Fort MacKay is about 54 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.