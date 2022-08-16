Body of missing paddle boarder found in lake northwest of Edmonton

A 27-year-old man is dead after a paddle-boarding incident north of Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to Figure 8 Lake near Dixonville, Alta., around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

It was reported that a man and a woman were on the lake on a single paddle board when it overturned.

The woman swam to shore, but the man never returned.

Mounties searched for the man by boat, air, and land.

On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., his body was recovered from the lake.

Police sent their condolences to the man's family.

Dixonville is about 540 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.