Body of northern Alta. homicide victim found
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 10:17AM MDT
A body found in northern Alberta has been identified as a missing Sturgeon Lake man who police believe was murdered.
The remains of Barry Goodswimmer were found on June 30 in a rural area near Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
An autopsy concluded his death was a homicide.
Two men were arrested and charged in connection to his June 16 disappearance: Allan Hamelin, 22, and Harlin Martineau, 39.
Both Sturgeon Lake residents were charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.
After being arrested on June 20, they were taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on June 24.