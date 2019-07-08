A body found in northern Alberta has been identified as a missing Sturgeon Lake man who police believe was murdered.

The remains of Barry Goodswimmer were found on June 30 in a rural area near Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

An autopsy concluded his death was a homicide.

Two men were arrested and charged in connection to his June 16 disappearance: Allan Hamelin, 22, and Harlin Martineau, 39.

Both Sturgeon Lake residents were charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

After being arrested on June 20, they were taken into custody and scheduled to appear in court on June 24.