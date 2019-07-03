Rocky Mountain police have found the body of a man who they believed drowned on Clearwater River on June 30.

Police said his body was found in the evening of July 2 between one and two kilometres from where he was last seen in the water.

His identity has been confirmed as a 34-year-old Calgary resident. Officials are not releasing his name.

RCMP first alerted the public on July 1, a day after witnesses saw a man floating in the river and were unable to reach him.

His vehicle and boat trailer were later found near the area, and investigators were unable to reach him.