Edmonton

    • Body of woman missing since March found

    Jennifer Badger (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Jennifer Badger (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    The body of an Edmonton woman who was last seen in early March has been found, police confirmed on Thursday.

    Investigators do not believe the 34-year-old Jennifer Badger's death was criminal.

    She was last seen the morning of March 4 in the Brander Gardens neighbourhood.

    Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons alert seven weeks later on April 22.

