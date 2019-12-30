Body pulled from Jasper river believed to be a missing person
Published Monday, December 30, 2019 9:46PM MST
EDMONTON -- RCMP pulled a body out of a river near Jasper on Monday.
Personal belongings were found along the river, and prompted a search by Parks Canada and RCMP officers.
Police believe the young man was a missing person but have not released his name.
RCMP said there is no evidence to suggest the man’s death was the result of foul play.
An investigation has been opened.