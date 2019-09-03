

CTV News Edmonton





Firefighters pulled a body from the North Saskatchewan River Tuesday afternoon and say police are investigating.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call for assistance from police just before 3 p.m. after a witness reportedly saw a body in the water.

Crews arrived in the area of 92 Avenue and 109 Street within minutes to help pull the body from the river.

A medical examiner was also on scene and firefighters say Edmonton police are investigating the grim discovery.

Police confirmed they were investigating but did not release details about the condition of the body or whether the death is considered suspicious.