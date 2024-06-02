EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS

    Rowland Road across Dawson Bridge can be seen in this undated photo. (Photo: Google Street View) Rowland Road across Dawson Bridge can be seen in this undated photo. (Photo: Google Street View)
    A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says the dead person was spotted by people canoeing near Dawson Bridge around 5:38 p.m.

    Crews arrived to recover the body using a jet boat and inflatable rafts at 5:43 p.m.

    EFRS said the body was delivered to police, who have taken over the investigation.

    No other details were available.

    CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.

