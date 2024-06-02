Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS

A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says the dead person was spotted by people canoeing near Dawson Bridge around 5:38 p.m.

Crews arrived to recover the body using a jet boat and inflatable rafts at 5:43 p.m.

EFRS said the body was delivered to police, who have taken over the investigation.

No other details were available.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to police for more information.