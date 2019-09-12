Body recovered from west Edmonton pond during search for missing person
A body was recovered from a pond in the city's west end Thursday afternoon.
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:09PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:11PM MDT
A body was found in a west Edmonton pond Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton police found the body during a missing person search in the area of 184 Street and Lessard Road at approximately 1 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said the body was recovered from a pond.
It is not known whether the death is suspicious or non-criminal, police said.
Edmonton police are investigating.