Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Body reportedly found in Mill Woods Park
Police cordoned off a part of Mill Woods Park May 1 after a dead body was found. (Photo submitted.)
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 2:53PM MDT
Police cordoned off an area of Mill Woods Park Tuesday afternoon after park users reported finding a dead body.
Police are investigating the call as a sudden death, but said the medical examiner had deemed the death non-criminal.
A number of uniform and plain-clothed officers were on scene, and closed off access to the green space at 66 Street and 23 Avenue.