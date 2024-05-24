Boil water advisory issued for Millet, Alberta
A boil water advisory was issued for the Town of Millet shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.
Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it's used for household purposes like drinking, making infant formula, washing food, brushing teeth, or making ice.
Water used for laundry, flushing toilets, dishwashers, and washing cars does not need to be boiled.
The advisory came after the town's water was shut off on Friday morning to repair a broken water main.
The province says the advisory will remain in place until it can be determined that the water is safe for consumption.
Millet is about 55 kilometres south of Edmonton.
