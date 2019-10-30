EDMONTON - A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a bomb threat was called into the Tri-Leisure Centre in Spruce Grove two weeks ago.

Patrons were evacuated the centre on the evening of Oct. 17.

Brandon Czapp, 27, of Edmonton has since been charged with public mischief, mischief over $5,000 and breach of recognizance.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13 in Stony Plain Provincial Court.