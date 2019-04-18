Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Bomb threat over at Sherwood Park bank
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 4:51PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:12PM MDT
The bomb threat at a Sherwood Park bank is over, RCMP said.
Mounties were called to the RBC on Baseline Road just after 3:30 p.m. after a distressed man said he had an explosive device.
Police evacuated the bank where they found a briefcase and the man was arrested.
The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit rendered the scene and briefcase safe.
Baseline Road westbound, between Sherwood Drive and Bethel Drive, has reopened.