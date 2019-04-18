The bomb threat at a Sherwood Park bank is over, RCMP said.

Mounties were called to the RBC on Baseline Road just after 3:30 p.m. after a distressed man said he had an explosive device.

Police evacuated the bank where they found a briefcase and the man was arrested.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit rendered the scene and briefcase safe.

Baseline Road westbound, between Sherwood Drive and Bethel Drive, has reopened.