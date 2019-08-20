Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Sherwood Park shopping centre
Strathcona County RCMP responded to a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon at the Emerald Hills Shopping Centre in Sherwood Park.
Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019 12:47PM MDT
The Emerald Hills Shopping Centre in Sherwood Park is being evacuated while police investigate a bomb threat.
Police are on scene blocking off the area and redirecting traffic away from Emerald Drive.
The public was asked to avoid the area.
The Strathcona Community Hospital is still accessible.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.