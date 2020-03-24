EDMONTON -- Manning Drive is currently closed after Edmonton police found "potentially hazardous items" in a vehicle Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service Bomb Unit is on scene.

Anthony Henday Drive east and westbound are not affected, Edmonton police said. Drivers travelling northbound on Manning Drive must exit eastbound onto the Henday because thewestbound exit is closed, while those heading south on Manning are asked to go exit westbound onto the Henday as that eastbound exit is affected.

The offramp from Anthony Henday Drive westbound to Manning Drivesouthbound is also closed, police said.

