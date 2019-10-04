A 31-year-old man is facing charges after vehicles and homes were vandalized in Bonnie Doon this week.

On Sept. 30, police were called to the area of 89 Street and 83 Avenue at approximately 11:35 p.m. Officers were told 17 vehicles were damaged, including slashed tires and broken windshields.

On Thursday at 1 a.m., police were once again called to Bonnie Doon after a man was seen waving a knife outside an establishment.

Edmonton police said the man then walked to the area of 81 Street and 78 Avenue and smashed vehicle and apartment windows with a hatchet.

He was arrested shortly after and taken into custody.

Joshua Campbell was charged with 39 counts of mischief under $5,000.