The two house fires on the same street in Bonnie Doon early Saturday morning were deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has determined.

Firefighters were first called to a house fire at 87 Street and 89 Avenue at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw “large flames” coming from the back of the house. The fire was under control just before 4 a.m.

At 3:41 a.m., crews were called to another fire down the road. That fire was called out at 10:18 a.m.

EFRS estimates the damage for the first house at $300,000 and $610,000 for the second one.

A firefighter was taken to hospital to get stitches on his hand.