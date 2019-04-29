Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Bonnie Doon house fires were both arson: EFRS
Firefighters were called to two houses in the area of 89 Avenue and 87 Street early Saturday morning.
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 5:42PM MDT
The two house fires on the same street in Bonnie Doon early Saturday morning were deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has determined.
Firefighters were first called to a house fire at 87 Street and 89 Avenue at 3:18 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw “large flames” coming from the back of the house. The fire was under control just before 4 a.m.
At 3:41 a.m., crews were called to another fire down the road. That fire was called out at 10:18 a.m.
EFRS estimates the damage for the first house at $300,000 and $610,000 for the second one.
A firefighter was taken to hospital to get stitches on his hand.