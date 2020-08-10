EDMONTON -- Cold Lake RCMP have evacuated a golf course near Bonnie Lake Resorts as they search for a man wanted in connection with a suspicious death investigation.

The public is asked to stay away from the golf course along Highway 28 and four kilometres northeast of Vilna. Those who live in the Bonnie Lake area are asked to remain in their homes and call 911 if they spot suspicious activity.

Police provided the update a day after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Petro Canada on Highway 28 in Cold Lake.

At the time, they said they were searching for four suspects who left the area as well as a stolen car.

Three people have since been taken into custody and the outstanding suspect is described as an Indigenous man in his mid-20s, around 5'11" and about 140 pounds.

Police said they would provide further updates when more information becomes available.