Bonnyville teacher arrested after sexual assault reported by student

    A teacher at the Duclos School in Bonnyville has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

    Janelle Arnold, 35, was arrested on Sept. 6 after parents contacted RCMP over inappropriate contact with a student.

    Mounties were told Arnold had allegedly sexually assaulted the student in late August and paid them to not tell anyone.

    Mounties said the victim is not a current student of Duclos School nor a student of Arnold.

    The Northern Light Public Schools division confirmed on its website Wednesday that Arnold had been a teacher at Duclos School for two years.

    It said she was no longer employed by any school in the division, but did not say since when.

    Arnold has been released on conditions. She is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville on Oct. 1.

    Anyone with information, or anyone who may have been victimized, is asked to contact Bonnyville RCMP at 780-343-7200.

