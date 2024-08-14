Booster Juice buys naming rights to Terwillegar rec centre

The Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre will soon be renamed after Edmonton city council approved a sponsorship by a major Canadian frozen smoothie franchise.

The recreation centre will be rebranded as the "Booster Juice Recreation Centre in Terwillegar" – or the "Booster Juice Recreation Centre" for short – for the next ten years as part of a name sale agreement acquired by Booster Juice.

The city says the additional revenue from the sponsorship will support recreation centre operations around the city until 2034, after which parties will renegotiate a renewal of possibly seven to 10 years.

Roger Jevne, a branch manager of community recreation and culture for the City of Edmonton, calls the agreement "a very exciting partnership" for the city.

"This is the first name sale of a recreation centre in the city and has been several years in the making," he said.

"We're excited to be partnering with a company that has similar values as the City for the facility and entire community," added Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell.

"Providing support to our community is tremendously important,” said Dale Wishewan, Booster Juice president and CEO. “Partnering with the city in support of community recreation is a natural fit with our company because we are both focused on supporting the health and wellness of all Edmontonians.”

The city will continue operating the rec centre.

The facility's signage will be updated over the summer and paid for by the franchise.

Booster Juice was founded in Sherwood Park, Alta., in November 1999; the original location is still operational today. Booster Juice has more than 400 locations world-wide.