EDMONTON – The NDP Opposition formally apologized to an Edmonton liquor store after accusing them of benefiting from inappropriate spending by the Kenney government.

The party alleged that the Ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women purchased $35,608.77 of alcohol from Prestige Liquor, which is owned by Keshav Pareek, a conservative donor and financial supporter of Premier Jason Kenney's 2017 leadership campaign.

They apologized later in the day, after the government supplied an invoice showing that the NDP government started the relationship with Prestige Liquor in February 2019.

Kenney shared a late-night trip to Prestige Liquor on Twitter Wednesday night.