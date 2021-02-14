EDMONTON -- The University of Alberta's Botanic Garden is premiering a winter date night series to kick off the start of year-round programming.

Date Night Under the Stars follows the end of the venue's Luminaria event in December, and will run every Thursday through Sunday until the end of March.

"Our garden is beautiful year round, and unfortunately, usually, it's closed in the winter and nobody can see it," event coordinator Georgina Bull told CTV News Edmonton.

"It signifies a shift to the garden. Now we're going to be a year-round destination, which we're really excited about."

For the next six weeks, the garden will feature light displays, an ice slide built by Ice on Whyte, snow shoeing, live music, and fire pits and tapas to warm up with.

"With everything going on, it's important to get outside and be active and we have a place to offer that right now," Bull said.

"Because a lot of places are closed right now, it's hard to have a good date night out. So, the idea came about to offer couples a place to come out and be able to have a great date night."

The garden will open again May 1 for its spring and summer season.