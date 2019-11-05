Six the Musical will be heading to Broadway in 2020 but not before stopping in Edmonton along the way.

It showcases the six wives of Henry the 8th, the King of England who is infamous for executing two of his wives.

In this rendition of the tale the wives return to tell their story in the form of a pop concert.

“They are fully there doing all the pop concert tropes, getting the audience to scream, getting the audience to dance,” said Toby Marlow, co-creator of the show. “We’ve really tried to combine this Spice Girls aesthetic and form with boring history.”

“It’s a way to give you a history lesson without throwing it in your face, see musical theatre in a different light,” said Britney Mack, who plays Anna of Cleves, wife number 4.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll have all the feelings and you’ll leave totally amped up,” said Abby Mueller, who plays Jane Seymour, wife number 3. “The show speaks to everyone in some way and it’s really awesome to be a part of something that is part of the positive zeitgeist.”

The show debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and the creators say they get a fringe-like vibe from Edmonton crowds.

“The audiences here are primed on how to be a fringey audience they scream and shout and laugh along and get involved,” said co-creator Lucy Moss. “It’s a wonderful environment to be doing a show and the theatre is so amazing and everyone is so wonderful.”

They have even had people coming to the shows in cosplay, dressed as the characters.

Marlow said it wasn’t until he saw the set at the Citadel Treater that he realized how far from home he was.

“It really hammers home the scale of this kind of thing, this is somewhere I never even thought I’d go in my entire life,” said Marlow.

The all-female cast has been together since their first performance in Chicago and will all be performing together on Broadway, which they say is unusual.

“Truly there is no show like it. I think some people have said ‘oh it’s like a Hamilton,’ like a fun telling of historical things” said Samantha Pauly, who plays Katherine Howard, wife number 5.

Marlow and Moss encourage anyone interested in theatre to try their luck at the Edmonton Fringe Festival. They say they only wrote Six the Musical because the Edinburgh Fringe was so close to them.

“They really are encouraging, that year they said ‘we want to take an original musical, people you should apply,’ which is why we applied,” said Marlow.

Six the Musical is on at the Citadel theatre until November 24 with many shows already sold out.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil