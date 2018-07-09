A 10-year-old boy drowned at a lake in Elk Island National Park Sunday night, RCMP said.

Police, EMS and STARS responded to a report of a missing child on Astotin Lake at approximately 8:26 p.m.

The boy’s body was found in the lake by family members, according to RCMP. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP continue to investigate the drowning.