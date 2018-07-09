Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Boy, 10, drowned at Elk Island National Park
A 10-year-old boy drowned at Elk Island National Park on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 11:02AM MDT
A 10-year-old boy drowned at a lake in Elk Island National Park Sunday night, RCMP said.
Police, EMS and STARS responded to a report of a missing child on Astotin Lake at approximately 8:26 p.m.
The boy’s body was found in the lake by family members, according to RCMP. The 10-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP continue to investigate the drowning.