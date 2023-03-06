Boy, 11, fled luring attempt in northern Alberta: RCMP
An 11-year-old boy told police a person tried to lure him into their vehicle in northern Alberta on Sunday.
The boy said he was approached in the area of 122 Avenue and 124 Avenue in Grande Prairie at 8:25 a.m., but he said no and left through a nearby park, according to Mounties.
The child saw the vehicle — possibly an older black BMW with tinted windows — on the other side of the park but he made it home safely.
The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and sunglasses, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
