EDMONTON -- A 12-year-old is in hospital and a 14-year-old is facing a charge of aggravated assault after a firearm incident in northern Alberta.

Mounties say the younger boy sustained life-threatening injuries in what they believe was a targeted incident, but was in stable condition as of Monday.

Saddle Lake and St. Paul RCMP were called on June 25 to help Saddle Lake Cree Nation's emergency responders.

That same day, they arrested the 14-year-old boy from the neighbouring community of St. Paul.

He was released under conditions and given a court date in St. Paul on July 8.

He will not be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.