    • Boy, 14, facing assault with a weapon, break and enter charges in Fort Saskatchewan

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A 14-year-old boy has been remanded into custody as he awaits court dates on 10 charges including break and enter and three counts of assault with a weapon.

    Mounties in Fort Saskatchewan arrested him following "a violent assault involving several youth" on Sept. 3.

    He is accused of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in that case.

    The boy is also accused in a break and enter in the city on Sept. 23 where the home owners were assaulted with pepper spray.

    Two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, break and enter to a residence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose charges have been laid in that case.

    By law, the boy cannot be named. RCMP said he will appear in youth court "at a later date."

    Here’s what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

