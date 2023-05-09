Boy, 7, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 153 Avenue and 45 Street around 6:50 p.m.

Police said the boy and a friend were in an unmarked crosswalk when the collision happened.

"The boy sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics where he remains in stable condition," Sgt. Dan Tames wrote in a news release.

"Major Collision Investigation Section attended the scene and took over the investigation."

Tames confirmed that the driver remained on scene. No information about the driver or any charges was provided.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).