Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where

Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.

The boy, who is believed to be approximately 10 years old and was wearing a blue T-shirt, approached two women on bicycles in Edmonton's Rundle Park around 6:20 p.m. on Friday to tell them he had found the remains.

He refused to show the women the location of the remains and rode off on a mountain bike.

Shortly afterwards, he approached people at Strathcona Science Provincial Park in Strathcona County with the same claim, but again refused to provide further details.

Edmonton police, including Air-1, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, Strathcona RCMP, and Strathcona Fire and Rescue joined forces to search the area for human remains, but found nothing.

"Strathcona County RCMP are urging anyone who may know the identity of the boy to come forward to assist in verifying his report. This information is crucial for the ongoing investigation," Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.