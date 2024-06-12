EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.

    The boy, who is believed to be approximately 10 years old and was wearing a blue T-shirt, approached two women on bicycles in Edmonton's Rundle Park around 6:20 p.m. on Friday to tell them he had found the remains.

    He refused to show the women the location of the remains and rode off on a mountain bike.

    Shortly afterwards, he approached people at Strathcona Science Provincial Park in Strathcona County with the same claim, but again refused to provide further details.

    Edmonton police, including Air-1, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, Strathcona RCMP, and Strathcona Fire and Rescue joined forces to search the area for human remains, but found nothing.

    "Strathcona County RCMP are urging anyone who may know the identity of the boy to come forward to assist in verifying his report. This information is crucial for the ongoing investigation," Mounties said in a Wednesday news release.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News