Boyfriend's father also charged in connection to the death of Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly

Two days after the boyfriend of Treasa Lynn Oberly was charged with her murder, the accused's father has also been arrested in connection to her death.

Joseph Donald Skelly, 69, is facing a charge of causing indignity to a dead body, Mounties announced Thursday evening.

His son, Kenneth Skelly, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Oberly, a 40-year-old mother who lived in Beaumont, was last spotted in the city of almost 19,000 just south of Edmonton on July 14.

She was reported missing two days later, prompting ground searches in the Beaumont area.

Police announced on Monday that her body was found. RCMP have indicated that happened near Beaumont but her friends believe her remains were located near Whitecourt.

Oberly's friend, Zina Hinkley, said she knew Kenneth was close with his dad Joe, but wasn't aware that RCMP were seen at the elder Skelly's home.

She said her focus now is on helping Oberly and Skelly's three-year-old son.

"I will never lose touch with him. I don’t care, I am doing it for Treasa, because I love them, I love her. I worry, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that he’s ok," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"She deserved so much, so much better," Oberly's friend Samantha said earlier this week.

"She wore her heart on her sleeve, she would have done anything for anyone, and sadly someone just didn’t do the same in return."

Court records show that in 2020, Skelly was accused of assaulting Oberly, involving allegations of choking and an assault with a baseball bat, but those charges were later stayed.

RCMP said they are not looking for any more suspects in Oberly's homicide and because the case is now before the courts, Mounties will not provide any more updates.

Both Skellys are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3 in Leduc.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk