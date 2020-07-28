EDMONTON -- As the temperatures rise the Boyle Street Community Centre is putting out a call for water bottles to help the city’s most vulnerable.

“With a heatwave that’s expected to last until Sunday it’s very important for our community to stay hydrated,” said Jacquie DuVal with Boyle Street.

DuVal said that there is a fountain normally available for Boyle Street community members to use, but they have had to close it due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

“Usually this is a place where community members can go 24 hours a day to get a drink and to fill up their water bottles… but without that resource we’re finding that we really need to hand out water bottles to our community.”

They have also had to limit the amount of people allowed in the centre from 200 to 50 because of physical distancing regulations.

“Usually during our hottest times of the year we’re able to throw open our doors and welcome as many people as possible,” said DuVal. “They have problematic health outcomes to begin with so heatstroke and dehydration is dangerous in and of itself but it can also exacerbate existing health outcomes.”

The centre’s water bottle campaign has been successful so far. DuVal didn’t have a number for the amount of water bottles collected but said about $3,000 has also been raised to purchase bottles.

“The generosity of Edmontonians in unparalleled in this situation, we have borne witness to countless individuals organizing themselves to make large donations of water bottles and bring them down to our community centre.”

Anyone wishing to donate water bottles can go to Boyle Street Community Services Monday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and between 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The centre is also accepting cash donations on their website.