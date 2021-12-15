Boyle Street Community Services to move to new facility, Oilers Entertainment Group buys existing building

Boyle Street Community Services will be moving to a new location in the summer or fall of 2023.

In a release on Wednesday, Boyle Street announced the newly renovated facility will be at 100 Street and 107A Avenue, two blocks north of its current location.

“We are signaling to our city that we need to do better for those most vulnerable in our community,” Jordan Reiniger, the executive director of Boyle Street, said.

According to Reiniger, more than 75 per cent of the people accessing their services are Indigenous. He said their culture will help inform the design of the future facility.

“We owe it to them, as a part of reconciliation, to provide a space downtown that honours their culture, their beliefs, and their stories.”

When Boyle Street secured a new location, it reached out to the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) to purchase its existing building as the organisation had expressed interest in acquiring it, if it became available, the release read.

The OEG has agreed to buy the site for $5 million.

In addition, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF), will provide a $10-million contribution to “kick start” a capital campaign needed to develop the new location.

“The mandate of Boyle Street aligns perfectly with one of the mandates of the EOCF,” Craig Simpson, the board vice chair for the EOCF, explained. “Focusing on the needs of Edmonton’s downtown community by engaging with organizations that are focused on delivering programs aimed at those most vulnerable.”

According to the release, the remaining $13.5 million needed will be raised through another capital campaign launched on Wednesday.

“We are confident that we can raise the money needed to create a warm, welcoming, and beautiful space for those that we serve,” Laurel McCalla, the director of development for Boyle Street, said.