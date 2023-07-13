Boyle Street's Old Strathcona health hub delayed after mistake on application

A controversial new health hub in Old Strathcona has been delayed, Boyle Street Community Services announced on Thursday.

The development permit for its new health hub, which includes an overdose prevention site, was revoked after a mistake on the application.

"There is a variance caused by a lack of universal accessibility that was overlooked in our initial application. This led the SDAB to revoke the permit," Boyle Street Community Services explained.

"It is encouraging to know that the SDAB decision confirms that the Wolf Den health hub is a health service," said spokesperson Elliott Tanti. "While it is difficult to think about the delays this causes in setting up this lifesaving service, this is ultimately a win for any future overdose prevention sites."

Boyle Street is working to correct the issue.

The project has faced opposition from some community members.