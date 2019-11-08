About 10cm of snow will hit Edmonton by late Saturday. Combine that with tanking temperatures and it's going to look and feel like winter this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton and areas to the west.

The city is on the edge of the heavy snow. So, while we get about 10 cm IN most of the Edmonton, locations to the west will get significantly more.

Spruce Grove/Evansburg and surrounding areas could see upwards of 20 cm of snow by the end of Saturday.

Further west, 20 to 40 cm is possible in parts of the foothills and NW Alberta.

In Edmonton, today's occasional showers will turn to snow this evening.

The heaviest snow will fall overnight and then should taper off to lighter snow/flurries through the day Saturday.

Temperatures will fall to the -10 range by Saturday afternoon and Sunday's high will be near -10 as well.