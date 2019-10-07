Our October warm spell is about to come to an abrupt end.

Temperatures will climb into the 15 to 20 degree range this afternoon.

THEN...watch for the cold front.

Wind will pick up this afternoon and we'll get showers and possibly wet flurries as the front crashes through the Edmonton region tonight.

Behind the front, still gusty tomorrow morning and then cloudy with a high JUST above zero in the afternoon.

The change in weather has prompted EnviroCan to issue a special weather statement for all of Alberta and Jasper/Banff/Kananaskis regions are under a snowfall warning.

10-30 cm of snow is likely in the mountain parks and accumulating snow is also possible in the foothills tonight and early Tuesday.

Edmonton gets stuck in the cold air for a couple days.

Highs will be in the 0 to 5 degree range Tue/Wed.

After that, temperatures will rebound and Highs will get back closer to 20 for the end of the week and weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers this afternoon.

Wind increasing - SW 20 gusting to 40 km/h this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers, possibly turning to wet flurries overnight.

Breezy this evening and overnight.

9pm: 4

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Gusts near 30

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 1

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 11