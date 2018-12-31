

CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers made several trades over the weekend.

Forward Drake Caggiula and defenceman Jason Garrison have been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks for Brandon Manning and Robin Norell who plays in Sweden.

Manning is one of the players who went into the boards with Connor McDavid in 2015. McDavid suffered a broken collarbone as a result of the hit, forcing him to sit on the sidelines for three months of his rookie season.

The pair clashed again when Manning, who was then playing with the Philadelphia Flyers, met in December of 2016. McDavid alleged at that time that Manning told him he intentionally tried to hurt him in the 2015 season.

"I did all I could defending him last year in the media," McDavid said after the game. "Everyone wanted to make a big deal saying he did it on purpose, and he wanted to say some comments today about what went on last year. I thought it was one of the (most) classless things I've ever seen on the ice.”

Manning denied the allegation.

But Manning now says McDavid is ready to bury the hatchet. He told the Oilers website that McDavid spoke to him after the trade and told him he’s a welcome addition to the team.

“Connor actually reached out. He said he's happy to have me and thinks I can help the team. Obviously, with our history and when a guy of that calibre reaches out to you, it's pretty special.”

Defenceman Alexander Petrovic is also coming home. The Oilers acquired Petrovic from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenceman Chris Wideman and a 2019 conditional third round pick.

Petrovic was a second round pick by Florida back in 2010, and has 49 points in 254 games with the club.

With files from TSN