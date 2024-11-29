EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Brazeau County crash kills teenage passenger

    A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Brazeau County on Thursday.

    RCMP believe the driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control while heading west around a corner on Highway 39 at Range Road 52 and collided with a Freightliner truck headed east.

    The Toyota's passenger died at the scene.

    The car's 16-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

    The 33-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi was assessed by EMS at the scene. 

