Brazeau County crash kills teenage passenger

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Brazeau County on Thursday.

RCMP believe the driver of a Toyota Corolla lost control while heading west around a corner on Highway 39 at Range Road 52 and collided with a Freightliner truck headed east.

The Toyota's passenger died at the scene.

The car's 16-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital to be assessed.

The 33-year-old man behind the wheel of the semi was assessed by EMS at the scene.