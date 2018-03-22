

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





RCMP in St. Alberta are looking suspects they believe may be responsible for two break and enters along St. Alberta Trail.

On Tuesday, March 20, St. Albert RCMP received a break and enter call from Edible Arrangements on St. Albert Trail.

The unknown culprit(s) cut through the back door during the night, entered the building but did not take anything.

A similar call was made the week before on Wednesday, March 14 by the Super Store Gas Bar also located on St. Albert Trail.

The unknown individual(s) attempted to break into the business by cutting through the outside wall of the building, but were unable to cut through a second secured cabinet and also left empty handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Alberta RCMP at 780-458-7700. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.