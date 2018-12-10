A break-in at a business in west Edmonton early Monday morning was caught on camera.

The surveillance video shows a pickup truck arriving at Freeway Automotive Electronics—located in the area of 204 Street and 107 Avenue—just after 3 a.m.

Two people get out of the vehicle, break the glass door and enter the business. One of the thieves eventually gets to where installations are made, and grabs several remote car starters.

“Comes over, sees the bright, shiny starter boxes, grabs as much as his 5’7” stature can carry,” Owner Mitch Vegso said.

Freeway Automotive Electronics installs remote car starters for certain new Dodge vehicles, and they have traceable serial numbers.

“I don’t think they knew what they wanted. If they did, I would think they would go for a more universal unit,” Vegso said.

The thieves then get back into the pickup truck, but the passenger, a woman initially wearing a hood, has her face visible and the camera picks it up.

Police are investigating the break-in.

With files from David Ewasuk