EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man who broke into two multi-family housing buildings in St. Albert and broke into mailboxes.

The incident happened on Dec. 2 around 4:30 a.m. at two buildings located on Element Drive.

In one building, the man broke into mailboxes, and in the other he broke into the leasing office.

The man is described as white, clean shaven, with a big nose. He was wearing black running shoes, black pants with zippers above the knees, a navy Columbia jacket with a hood, with a black backpack and black toque.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.