Police are investigating after reports of break and enters at four churches in the County of Smoky Lake.

April 3, 2019, Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to Dickiebush church located in the County of Smoky Lake.

April 18, 2019, Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to Vilna Catholic Church located in the Village of Vilna.

June 3, 2019, Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to Sencal church located at 14474 Township Road 583 in the County of Smoky Lake.

June 7, 2019, Smoky Lake RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to Dickiebush church located in the County of Smoky Lake.

Mounties say the doors of all four churches were damaged, but nothing was stolen in each case.

Anyone who knows who is responsible for the incidents is asked to call Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.