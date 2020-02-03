EDMONTON -- Seniors breakdancing. It's not a phrase you hear too often but a group of seniors were busting a move in Edmonton on Tuesday.

As part of the All Seniors Care Seniors Games that take place across Canada, breakdance classes were one of many activities offered to residents.

Kelsey Regnier, All Seniors Care health and wellness director, said the goal is "to keep them active and really stimulated and to have a social environment really keeps them entertained and active.”

She added the residence wanted to celebrate breakdancing being introduced into the 2024 Olympics, give residents a chance to learn some moves and go for the gold.

Dreyden Free, longtime hip hop/breakdance competitor and instructor modified his class to accommodate all abilities.

"I’ve never taught a dance class sitting down, but I’m happy I’m doing it with you guys.”

Janice Shields, a Rutherford Heights resident loves taking part in the games.

"We do something different all the time. There is all sorts of activities and it's interesting," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"I wasn’t expecting this though!”

Other events include Wii bowling, ladder golf, shuffleboard and Jeopardy. The tournament at The All Seniors Care Residences runs from Feb. 3 to the 7.