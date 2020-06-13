Advertisement
Brett Kissel entertains fans in River Cree parking lot
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 4:42PM MDT
Brett Kissel performs at the River Cree parking lot on June 13, 2020. (Rob Williams/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Alberta-born country star Brett Kissel is performing a series of drive-in shows in the parking lot of the River Cree Casino on Saturday and Sunday.
Only 180 vehicles can be in the parking lot at a time because of physical distancing, so Kissel is doing multiple shows.
Proceeds from the concerts are going to Alberta Food Banks.