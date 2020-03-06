EDMONTON -- An Alberta country music star who lives part time in a recently tornado-torn Tennessee asked Edmonton fans to show love for their sister city.

Brett Kissel will donate all of the proceeds from concerts on March 11 and 12 at The Station on Jasper to Nashville relief efforts.

Although Kissel's home survived a twister that tore through the Tennessee capital's downtown on March 3, he and wife Cecilia Kissel say they've felt paralyzed since the disaster that killed 24 people across the state.

"Since leaving Nashville I've felt stuck. I've felt helpless from so far away," Cecilia wrote on Instagram. "It has hurt to see what feels like my home city hurting and mot being able to do a thing about it from here!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Since leaving Nashville I've felt stuck. I've felt helpless from so far away. It has hurt to see what feels like my home city hurting and mot being able to do a thing about it from here! . If I was still there I would go wherever I could to pick up garbage, clean away brush or serve food. I would remove every item from our condo that I could to donate to anyone in need! . I have felt frozen in time like, social media doesn't matter, or vein things don't matter when it could LITTERALLY ALL be gone tomorrow JUST LIKE THAT! . I hope this doesn't come across as dramatic because that's not how its intended. It just hasn't felt right (for me personally) to just go on with my life as though nothing happened because something DID happen. And here I am trying to process it all. . I am grateful to be married to a man who when presented with an idea gets fully behind it, calls on all of our friends for support to see what we can do for this city. . I know there are a million other causes that we could support and get behind but this just feels so personal for us right now AND I see this as a beautiful door and first step towards raising money and awareness for all kinds overlooked causes around the world as we see them! A first step towards doing these kinds of events to give back to those in need in a massive way on our terms! I truly believe that this is something that has been missing in our lives! . This selfie was taken on our quick weekend getaway to Nashville this past weekend to focus on our love and reconnect as parents, as friends and lovers. It makes me very happy and quite frankly I don't want to feel sad anymore! I want to stand up and do something! . That is why Wednesday March 11th we will be hosting a Nashville Tornado Relief Concert @StationOnJasper with a Special Performance by @BrettKissel! Tickets are $60 with 100% of Sales going to Middle Tennessee Tornado Relief Efforts. We would love it if you could make it! It would mean the WORLD to me! . www.stationonjasper.com . Link in Bio! ❤

A post shared by Cecilia Kissel (@ceciliakissel) on

Her husband added, "Hearing of the lives lost, seeing the homes and businesses completely demolished, I knew I had to do something to help."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� NASHVILLE TORNADO RELIEF FUNDRAISING CONCERT — On Wednesday, March 11, I will be performing a special fundraising concert in my first home city of Edmonton to raise money for my second home city, and Edmonton’s Sister-City, Nashville. I will take the stage at Station on Jasper, and try my best to sing my heart out for the hearts that have been broken this week... . . When the tornado touched down in my home neighborhood of Germantown, I realized the true destruction with my own two eyes. Hearing of the lives lost, seeing the homes and businesses completely demolished, I knew I had to do something to help... . . I would like to invite you to visit www.stationonjasper.com to buy your tickets, at 10AM MST as 100% of the proceeds will go straight to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, who is raising money to help those most critically affected. If you are not able to make it to my concert, and wish to donate, please do so by visiting www.cfmt.org... . . “Tough times don’t last, Tough People Do” has an all-new meaning, and I hope that together, we can help heal and comfort each other in this time of darkness... . . I will see you on stage at Station on Jasper - Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 @ 8PM #NashvilleTornado

A post shared by B R E T T K I S S E L (@brettkissel) on

Tickets went on sale for $60 at 10 a.m. MST. Kissel said they sold out in minutes. 

"This proves one thing: Edmonton, and our province of Alberta has the biggest hearts... My heart is bursting."

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 80-kilometre trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing most of the deaths.

The National Weather Service said that was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as "extreme," with winds between 267-321 km/h. Local officials have said it was on the ground for about three kilometres.

Taylor Swift also donated $1 million to the relief efforts.