EDMONTON -- An Alberta country music star who lives part time in a recently tornado-torn Tennessee asked Edmonton fans to show love for their sister city.

Brett Kissel will donate all of the proceeds from concerts on March 11 and 12 at The Station on Jasper to Nashville relief efforts.

Although Kissel's home survived a twister that tore through the Tennessee capital's downtown on March 3, he and wife Cecilia Kissel say they've felt paralyzed since the disaster that killed 24 people across the state.

"Since leaving Nashville I've felt stuck. I've felt helpless from so far away," Cecilia wrote on Instagram. "It has hurt to see what feels like my home city hurting and mot being able to do a thing about it from here!"

Her husband added, "Hearing of the lives lost, seeing the homes and businesses completely demolished, I knew I had to do something to help."

Tickets went on sale for $60 at 10 a.m. MST. Kissel said they sold out in minutes.

"This proves one thing: Edmonton, and our province of Alberta has the biggest hearts... My heart is bursting."

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the storms in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, the White House said. More assistance may be designated as damage assessments continue.

The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 80-kilometre trail of destruction well after midnight. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing most of the deaths.

The National Weather Service said that was an EF-4 tornado, categorized as "extreme," with winds between 267-321 km/h. Local officials have said it was on the ground for about three kilometres.

Taylor Swift also donated $1 million to the relief efforts.