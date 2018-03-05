The former leader of the Wildrose Party and United Conservative Party MLA Brian Jean announced Monday that he is stepping down from provincial politics.

In March, 2015, Jean won the leadership for the Wildrose Party. The party then merged with the Progressive Conservative Party to become the United Conservative Party.

Jean ran for the leadership of the new party, and lost to Jason Kenney.

Before running for provincial politics, Jean served as Member of Parliament for Fort McMurray-Athabasca.

Jean made the announcement via a statement released late Monday afternoon, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.