Bridge northwest of Edmonton under repair because of hole in bridge deck
A hole in the bridge deck on the Highway 33 bridge near Fort Assiniboine, Alta. (Credit: Dale Kluin)
Repairs are currently underway on a hole in the Highway 33 bridge near Fort Assiniboine, Alta.
The work is expected to happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until it's completed.
Drivers can expect delays and lane closures.
Fort Assiniboine is about 160 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
