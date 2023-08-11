Bridge northwest of Edmonton under repair because of hole in bridge deck

Repairs are currently underway on a hole in the Highway 33 bridge near Fort Assiniboine, Alta.

The work is expected to happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until it's completed.

Drivers can expect delays and lane closures.

Fort Assiniboine is about 160 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

A hole in the bridge deck on the Highway 33 bridge near Fort Assiniboine, Alta. (Credit: Dale Kluin)