'Bridge to Nowhere' north of Fort McMurray reopened after bus fire

The passengers of a bus that caught fire Wednesday morning in northern Alberta were all able escape without getting hurt, Mounties say.

Police did not say how the fire started or how many people were on the bus.

When flames broke out, the bus was on the Peter Lougheed Bridge, which crosses the Athabasca River in the R.M. of Wood Buffalo.

The bridge on Highway 63 is commonly known as the "Bridge to Nowhere" and is located about 10 kilometres south of Fort McKay and 50 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

The bridge was closed until nearly 9 a.m.