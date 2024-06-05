Bring a donation to the food bank, take a photo with the Grey Cup at the Elks home opener

The Edmonton Elks will be collecting donations for Edmonton's Food Bank at their home opener on Saturday as part of the Purolator Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive.

Fans can bring non-perishable food items monetary donations.

In exchange for a donation, fans can take a photo with the Grey Cup.

Edmonton’s Food Bank’s most needed items include:

beans

canned fish / meat

rice

lentils

peanut butter

healthy school snacks

canned soup

canned fruit

canned vegetables

pasta and pasta sauce

Last year's Tackle Hunger Game Day Food Drive raised more than 50,000 pounds of food for Edmonton's Food Bank.

The food bank supplies food for more than 42,000 people each month through hamper programs, and more than 400,000 meals and snacks through partner soup kitchens, shelters, schools, and other community groups.

The Elks will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 2 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.