Don’t worry, Justin Timberlake fans—he’s coming to Edmonton after all.

Timberlake was supposed to be in Edmonton on Nov. 4 and 5, but he postponed the two shows on Oct. 30 due to bruised vocal chords.

Timberlake will now play at Rogers Place on Feb. 6 and 7.

Tickets purchased for Nov. 4 will be valid for the Feb. 6 show, and tickets bought for Nov. 5 can be used for the Feb. 7 show.

The Arkells were scheduled to perform at Rogers Place on Feb. 7, but they rescheduled their show to Jan. 31 to make way for Timberlake.