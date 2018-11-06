Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Bringin’ sexy back: New Timberlake dates announced
FILE - This July 12, 2013 file photo shows Justin Timberlake performing during the Wireless Festival at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in east London. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 5:48PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 6, 2018 5:49PM MST
Don’t worry, Justin Timberlake fans—he’s coming to Edmonton after all.
Timberlake was supposed to be in Edmonton on Nov. 4 and 5, but he postponed the two shows on Oct. 30 due to bruised vocal chords.
Timberlake will now play at Rogers Place on Feb. 6 and 7.
Tickets purchased for Nov. 4 will be valid for the Feb. 6 show, and tickets bought for Nov. 5 can be used for the Feb. 7 show.
The Arkells were scheduled to perform at Rogers Place on Feb. 7, but they rescheduled their show to Jan. 31 to make way for Timberlake.