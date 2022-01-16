Bringing a community together while keeping them physically distanced

Notes on a table at a Spruce Grove convenience store. Sunday Jan 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) Notes on a table at a Spruce Grove convenience store. Sunday Jan 16, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island